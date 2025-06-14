‎Mokwa Floods: Ndarani donates N30m to victims

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mohammed Ndarani, has called for more awareness on measures aimed at reducing the impact of future floods in Nigeria.



‎



‎By Ebere Agozie



‎



‎A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mohammed Ndarani, has called for more awareness on measures aimed at reducing the impact of future floods in Nigeria.



‎



‎Ndarani made the call during a condolences visit to the Mokwa victims where he also made a donation of N30 million to the victims.



‎



‎The senior lawyer, who is also a traditional title holder of Hukuncin Nupe, was represented by the Umar Sarki, the CEO of One Word Magazine.



‎



‎He said that Nigeria should promote public awareness by educating communities about the risk of floods, and prepare measures that can enable them take proactive steps to protect themselves and their property.



‎



‎“We all have critical roles to play to guard against or minimise floods devastating effect across the country, and also be prepared for quick response in times of disaster.



‎



‎“This response must be part of broader, long-term strategy that include investment in infrastructure, capacity building, and public education.’’



‎



‎He said that the Mokwa tragedy should serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders involved in disaster management to assist in raising awareness, providing training, and supporting communities in developing disaster risk reduction plans.



‎



‎“It underscores the need for a coordinated and proactive approach to disaster preparedness that includes effective early warning systems, investment in infrastructure, and community engagement.



‎



‎“In this respect, proper budgetary allocations must be made able to readily manage such crises when they arise.



‎



‎“Only through such comprehensive measures can we hope to reduce the impact of future floods and protect the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable communities across the country.”



‎



‎He advised the federal government to apply provision of section 20 of 1999 constitution in all the communities across Nigeria.



‎



‎The section indicates that states shall protect and improve the environment and safeguard the water, air, forest and wild life of Nigeria



‎



‎He said that necessary steps should be taken to ensure that water channels are always left open.



‎



‎“Property owners and developers should desist from embarking on any form of physical development without adherence to extant building guidelines by relevant agencies.’’



‎



‎Ndarani expressed grave sorrow over the devastating impact of the floods, and prayed for the departed souls and quick recovery of the impacted.



‎



‎He wished Allah’s strength and resilience upon the affected families during this challenging time.



‎



‎“I stand in solidarity with the affected families and residents who have suffered loss, and I reaffirm my commitment to supporting the state government and all partners in responding to this humanitarian crisis.”



‎



‎He commended Gov. Umar Bago for his tireless efforts to drive progress and development in Niger State, which have greatly benefited its people. (NAN)



‎