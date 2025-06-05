Mokwa flood: Niger Govt commends UNICEF’s prompt response to victims

Niger government has commended the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for its proactive response and support to victims of the recent flood disaster in Mokwa Local Government.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Yakubu Garba, gave the commendation during a visit on Thursday to some resettlements centres built by UNICEF in Mokwa.

Garba said that UNICEF’s support and gesture toward the affected persons had given them a sense of hope and relief.

“On behalf of Gov. Umaru Bago, I want to commend UNICEF and other organisations for your interventions and support to our people.

“We appreciate your prompt response from the onset of the incident and your continued presence on the ground.

“Your efforts are truly commendable. We urge UNICEF to be understanding as many of those affected are still traumatised and in need of psychological care.”

Responding, Mrs Theresa Pamma, UNICEF Water and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) Specialist, Kaduna Field Office, said UNICEF had provided access to healthcare services to prevent disease outbreaks.

“We are here to support the people and we will do the best that we can to ensure they are okay.

“ We will support in areas of hygiene, quality water and sanitation to curb disease outbreaks like cholera,” she said.

Pamma gave assurance that UNICEF would ensure children were protected from abuse in the camps. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)