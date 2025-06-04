‎Mokwa Flood Disaster: Agric Minister Mourns, Pledges Relief‎

‎

‎Nigeria is reeling from one of its deadliest flood disasters in recent memory, as the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security confirmed on Tuesday that at least 160 people have died following last Thursday’s torrential downpour and flash floods in Mokwa, Niger State.

‎

‎By Chimezie Godfrey

‎

‎

‎The catastrophe, which swept through homes, farmlands, and critical infrastructure, has left hundreds displaced and scores missing. It has also triggered a wave of mourning and urgent calls for climate resilience across the country.

‎

‎“My heart is broken,” said Senator Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Honourable Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, in a solemn press statement issued on Tuesday. “Seeing the graphic visuals of the devastating floods that killed, as at last count, 160 persons—men, women, and children in Mokwa is heartbreaking.”

‎

‎The Minister extended condolences to the victims’ families, the government of Niger State, and affected communities, while thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his swift directive to deploy aid through relevant agencies.

‎

‎“I am immensely thankful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his fatherly message of commiseration along with his directive to the appropriate agencies to deploy succour to the affected communities,” he noted. “There is evidence that this is being done… those hard-hit by the disaster are the direct recipients of the succour.”

‎

‎Senator Abdullahi disclosed that his ministry has collaborated with the Niger State Government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to distribute food items to displaced households. However, he warned that emergency relief must be followed by a long-term response to prevent future disasters.

‎

‎“What is worrisome is that Mokwa, which is not on a floodplain, has suffered horrendous damage from flooding caused by torrential rainfall,” he said. “This is a natural disaster and of a magnitude never previously witnessed in Mokwa.”

‎

‎During a TV appearance on TVC Breakfast on June 3, Abdullahi emphasized the role of climate change and the need for a coordinated national mitigation strategy.

‎

‎“Each rainy season in recent years has often left me with a deep sense of foreboding,” he said. “Usually, they are boat mishaps or floods that submerge farmlands, leading to significant crop losses and diminished livelihoods.”

‎

‎He urged communities and local leaders to take seriously the Seasonal Climate Prediction by NiMET and the Annual Flood Outlook by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, calling for rapid desiltation of waterways and investment in water-harvesting infrastructure.

‎

‎Highlighting successful interventions in Jigawa State under the World Bank-financed ACReSAL Project, which he co-chairs, Abdullahi said, “The project has helped restore arable land… where desiltation of existing water bodies has created new opportunities for irrigation, farming, and fishing.”

‎

‎In addition to emergency aid, the Minister called for trauma support and livelihood restoration, especially for those who “lost nearly all their family members.”

‎

‎“I call on well-meaning citizens and organisations to weigh in with their support and help Mokwa, a critical transit route between the north and south of the country, regain its vitality,” Abdullahi appealed.

‎

‎As the nation grapples with the aftermath of the Mokwa tragedy, experts warn that unless proactive steps are taken to address climate-related risks, similar disasters could become more frequent—and deadlier.

‎

