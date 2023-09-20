Mohbad: Youths hold candle procession for late singer in Ekiti

By Opeyemi Gbemiro

Scores of youths in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday night held a candle procession for the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the youths, who wore black clothes, lit candles to bid the late musician farewell.

The popular Adekunle Fajuyi Park which served as a take-off point for the lovers of Mohbad across the state was filled to capacity.

The development also caused traffic hold-ups under the Fajuyi Bridge, as motorists were struggling for ways to drive through.

Some of the youths lamented the circumstances that led to the death of Mohbad.

However, during the procession, security operatives, including police, Army and Civil Defence among others were on the ground to maintain peace and orderliness.

The youths moved from Fajuyi Park through Dalimore to Adebayo, all in Ado Ekiti. (NAN)

