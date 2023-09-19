Mohbad: Sanwo-Olu seeks DSS collaboration

By Oluwatope Lawanson

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday, invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to collaborate on investigating the cause of death of popular singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State made the call in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that 27-year-old Mohbad was confirmed dead on Sept. 12 by a music executive, Ovie, on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Mohbad left his record label ‘Marlian Music’ in 2022, citing unpaid royalties from 2019.

According to the governor, the collaboration will boost the investigation through the use of best in class technology to unearth the truth.

Sanwo-Olu assured that anybody responsible for the death would be made to face the wrath of the law.

He admonished the Police and the DSS to brief the public on their efforts periodically while appealing to all those who might have vital information that might assist the investigation process to avail the investigating team with such.

“Consequently, Department of State Services (DSS) has also joined the investigation so as to get justice for the youngster, his family and teeming fans.

“Government also appeals to the investigating team to guarantee the confidentiality and protection of all witnesses who may come forward with vital information or indicative evidence that may assist the process.

“The government appeals to all friends and fans of the deceased to stay calm and refrain from making inflammatory utterances and reaching prejudicial conclusions on this matter.

“Staying calm and following the process keenly will be our most solemn tribute to the memory of the departed talent.”

The governor also commiserated with the family and fans of the deceased.

Sanwo-Olu described Mohbad as a talented and promising young man who made a name for himself in a highly competitive industry.

He appealed that family of the deceased should be allowed to mourn their loss in peace.

“This is indeed a difficult time for us all the government, the family and Mohbad’s fans.

“Any action that can aggravate the grief should be avoided,” he said.

The governor prayed God to grant Mohbad’s soul rest and comfort his bereaved family and fans.

NAN reports that a 19-man police panel has been asked to unravel the mystery of the musician’s death following the governor’s directive. (NAN)

