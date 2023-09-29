Mohbad: Sam Larry is in our custody – Police

By Deborah Akpede

The police in Lagos have confirmed that music promoter, Balogun Eletu, aka ‘Sam Larry” was in custody and currently assisting with the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of 27-year-old singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, a.k.a Mohbad.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on his verified Twitter handle@BenHundeyin.

Hundeyin did not disclose whether Sam Larry was arrested or he turned himself in.

”He is currently assisting with ongoing investigation,” the image-maker said.

NAN reports that Mohbad died on Sept. 12 and was buried on Sept. 13, but was exhumed on Sept 21 for autopsy.

Many fans and celebrities in some states took to the streets in protests following Mohbad’s death.

They demanded that justice be done as they suspected that there was more to Mohbad’s death than met the eye. (NAN)

