Mohbad: Police arrest Primeboy, 4 others-PPRO

By Moses Omorogieva

The Police spokesperson in Lagos State Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, says five suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the death of a singer, Ilerioluwa Ayoba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Hundeyin told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that one of the suspects was a singer, Owodunni Ibrahim (aka Primeboy), who was earlier declared wanted by the Police.

Others are Naira Marley, Sam Lerry and two others not mentioned.

He said that Primeboy turned himself in to the police on Thursday morning and had been taken into custody for interrogation and further proceedings.

Hundeyin said that the police had assured the public and the family, friends, and fans of Mohbad that they would conduct a thorough investigation, leaving no stone unturned.

According to him, the command has also made it clear that anyone found responsible for the death of Mohbad will be brought to justices.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Primeboy was declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos Command, after failing to comply with police invitations related to the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death. (NAN)

