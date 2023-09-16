Mohbad: Management vows to continue fight to retrieve unpaid royalties from Marlian Music

By Taiye Olayemi

The management of late Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as “Mohbad”, has vowed to continue the fight to retrieve the singer’s catalogue and unpaid royalties from his former record label, Martian Music.

The management stated this in a statement posted on Mohbad’s verified instagram account, @iammohbad, on Saturday.

The statement read, “Right now, we are focused on making sure the legacy of Mohbad lives on and he is remembered as he was in his final months; Free, strong and fighting for his future

“Before his passing, Mohbad was in court to retrieve the majority of his songs and unpaid royalties which were wrongfully held by Marlian Music.

“We will continue the fight to retrieve his catalogue and unpaid royalties so that through these, those he left behind, especially his son, Liam Imole, will be provided for.

“We want #JusticeforMohbad, and we will appreciate all the support we can get in this fight to retrieve his catalogue from Marlian Music, as this is the justice that Mohbad was working towards.”

The management appreciated the outpouring of love from the general public following the passing of Mohbad.

Some fans also took to the comment section of the statement to pay their tributes to the late singer.

emini_kabex said, “Chai!!! Every single minute I just silently pray and wish in my heart MOH should just pop up on live video and say he is just pranking us…….”

Also, harteezofficial wrote, “JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD.”

ajimovoix_drums with the display of weeping emojis, said, “Keep resting champ, you fought so hard but God wants it another way round, I miss you Imole.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohbad left Marlian Music in 2022, citing unpaid royalties from 2019.

He died on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the of age 27. (NAN)

