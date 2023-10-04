Mohbad: Court remands Naira Marley, Larry, 2 others

By Olaitan Idris

A Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of Abdulazeez Fashola (a.k.a. Naira Marley) 32, and three others for alleged conspiracy and murder of singer Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

The others remanded are Ogedengbe Fisayo, 37; Ayobami Sadiq, 27, and Samson Eletu 45.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Olatubosun, ordered the remand for 21 days in the police State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID) and adjourned the case until October 25.

She also ordered that the suspects should be granted access to medicals and lawyers of their choice.

They are charged with conspiracy and suspected murder.

Earlier, DSP Umaru Bello and ASP Augustine Nwabuisi, who led the legal officers for the police, urged the court to remand the men for 30 days to establish that an offence was committed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohbad died on Sept .12 in Lagos.(NAN)

