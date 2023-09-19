MohBad: Be patient, Lagos Assembly tells fans, promises justice

By Adekunle Williams

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has urged fans of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, to be patient while the police tries to unravel the cause of his death.

The singer, popularly known as Mohbad, and former signee of Naira Marley at Marlian Records, died on Sept. 12, at the age of 27.

Some have suspected foul play and have staged rallies demanding justice, while the police has inaugurated a 19-man special investigation team to unravel circumstances surrounding the incident.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has also invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the probe.

Speaking at plenary on Tuesday, Obasa urged the late musician’s fans to act with decorum while the security agencies try to unravel the circumstances in which he died.

Obasa commiserated with the family, friends and fans of Mohbad, assuring them that the House would ensure justice for the bereaved family.

He described him as a young Nigerian Afrobeat musician, whose mysterious death had caused reactions across Nigeria and other countries.

The speaker commended Sanwo-Olu on his invitation to the DSS to join in the probe.

Obasa directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Olalekan Onafeko, to write the Lagos Police Command and the DSS intimating them that the House supports the investigation. (NAN)

