Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has expressed his worry over the poor performance of Wikki Tourists Football Club in the ongoing 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Mohammed expressed his concern while speaking during the formal presentation of the team’s number 17 jersey to the club’s new signing, Mahmud Gamal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WIkki Tourists are currently placed 13th on the competition’s log with 24 points after 19 matches.

“After all the motivation and concern for the club, their current 13th position in the league is a poor outing after 19 matches.

“I think we have to meet and table issues of the club to see how we will enhance your performances in the second stanza of the league.

“I will like to see Wikki Tourists going back to the league and doing what is possible to win a ticket to play on the continent next season,” the governor said.

He however added that with the signing of foreign players who scaled through all tests, Wikki Tourists would be more vibrant in the league’s second stanza.

Mohammed urged Gamal to feel at home, adding that he would be given all the needed care and support.

Earlier, Usman Abdallah, the Wikki Tourists’ Head Coach, had said the signing of Gamal along five other home-based players would boost the team’s performance.

He assured that the team would perform well in the second stanza of the league so that the club would be among contenders for a ticket to the continent.(NAN)

