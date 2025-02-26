Mohammed tasks journalists on ethical standards, integrity

Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has tasked journalists on the need to adhere to the code of ethics for journalism practice in Nigeria.

Mohammed made the call at a State dinner for members of the Broadcasting

By Ahmed Kaigama

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has tasked journalists on the need to adhere to the code of ethics for journalism practice in Nigeria.

Mohammed made the call at a State dinner for members of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) in Bauchi.

The governor declared that the era of “envelope journalism” was over.

”You must maintain high standards for the industry to be relevant.

”You must be accountable and transparent in your duties because you have a vital role in holding leaders accountable,” he said.

Mohammed also underlined the importance of community engagement, urging radio and television stations to reflect the needs and aspirations of their local audiences.

He highlighted the growing challenges faced by journalists, including inadequate funding and rapid technological changes, and stressed the importance of training and capacity building to help journalists adapt effectively.

Mohammed reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to support the broadcast industry, pledging to provide resources that would foster its growth and development.

Addressing the economic prospects of the broadcasting industry, Mohammed pointed out its potential to generate employment and drive economic growth.

He encouraged investors to explore opportunities within the sector, promising his administration’s full support and incentives to attract investment.

The governor also also touched on broader economic initiatives by his administration, including the implementation of a solid mineral policy and the promotion of agriculture to boost Bauchi State’s economy.

Speaking, Malam Yusuf Isa, BON Chairman Zone ‘B’ expressed the organisation’s commitment to strengthen broadcasting in Nigeria.

He thanked Gov. Mohammed for hosting the 80th assembly of the organization in Bauchi.

The dinner was graced by prominent figures, including the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ali M. Ali; Communication Scholar and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Kashere, Prof. Umaru Pate; and leading figures from the media industry.

NAN reports that the 80th General Assembly of BON began on Tuesday in Bauchi, with the theme: ”Broadcast Media in the Era of Economic downturn, the way forward”..(NAN)