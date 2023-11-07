Mohammed tasks corps members on value added services

By Olaide Ayinde

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to initiate meaningful Community Development Service projects to add value to their host communities and places of primary assignment.

Mohammed stated this during the swearing-in of the 2023 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 corps members on Tuesday at the NYSC Orientation Vamp, Wailo, in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by Abubakar Bununu, the Commissioner for Security and Internal Affairs, Mohammed said it was imperative for the corps members to dwell in the initiation of meaningful projects to stay away from inappropriate behaviours while in the camp and during the service year.

He enjoined them to take the noble call with utmost seriousness and dedicate themselves towards achieving the scheme’s goal of national unity and development.

“The good people of Bauchi State appreciate and understand the objectives and philosophy of the scheme.

“In view of this, we have resolved to join hands with you in every way possible to ensure the success of the scheme in the state.

“You have a most important role to play in shaping our corporate destiny and you must never mortgage this unique opportunity nor shirk your responsibility towards the nation,” he said.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, commended the state government for its unwavering commitment towards the realisation of the scheme’s objectives.

She, however, urged the state government to provide additional hostels both for the corps members and camp’s officials.

Yakubu also called for the upgrade of the camp’s multi-purpose hall to accommodate growing population of the corps members.

She said that 1,325 corps members comprising 732 males and 593 females registered at the camp.

“All of them shall at the end of the orientation exercise be posted to areas where their services are most needed in accordance with the NYSC posting policy,’’ he said. (NAN)

