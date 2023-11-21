Mohammed tasks corps members on job creation

By Olaide Ayinde

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Tuesday tasked members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to become employers of labour following their in various skills acquisition programmes during their orientation.

The governor said this during the official closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch C stream 1 orientation at Wailo camp in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

Mohammed, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Auwal Jatau, said the management of NYSC designed the skills acquisition programmes in order to prepare corps members to be employers of labour and not job seekers.

He enjoined the corps members to carry these skills with them to their various places of Primary Assignment and perfect them within the period of their National Service.

This, he said, would not only enable them to be self employed but also become employers of labour.

“With the borrower-friendly credit facilities available in the scheme and other wide ranging funding options, all you need to do is to come up with comprehensive and convincing business proposals and funds will be made available to you.

“National Service provides for you an opportunity to improve and impact positively on the lives of the inhabitants of your host communities.

“I, therefore, enjoy you not to waste this unique opportunity,” said the governor.

He assured the corps members that the security of their lives and property was on top of his administration’s agenda at all times.

Mohammed also pledged to start the renovation of the NYSC camp as requested by the state coordinator.

Earlier, Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, the state Coordinator, said the corps members were disciplined and eagerly participated in all camp programmes during the orientation.

She said the corps members had been posted to all areas requiring their expertise in line with the requests received from employers in the state.

She appreciated the state governor for placing high priority on the welfare and comfort of corps members in the state.

“On our part, we wish to assure His Excellency and the peace loving people of Bauchi State that the NYSC scheme will continue to partner with them in implementing all developmental programmes,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 1,691 corps members were posted to the state for the 2023 Batch C orientation. (NAN)

