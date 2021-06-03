Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has solicited the intervention of the Japanese government in the construction of modern schools in the state.

The governor made the call on Tuesday, while receiving officials of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), who paid him a courtesy visit at the government house in Bauchi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the UNESCO officials, paid the governor the courtesy visit as the state is one of the three selected states to benefit from a one-year Japan-UNESCO project.

The three benefiting states are, Bauchi, Gombe and Delta.

The project aimed to empower women and girls in marginalised communities for better well-being through education and advocacy.

“We are delighted to receive you on behalf of the government and people of Bauchi state on this very rewarding and mutually beneficial programme that you will implement in Bauchi.

“We thank you most sincerely for bringing this project to us in Bauchi.

“Let me use this opportunity to request the support of the Japanese government to help our dear state in the construction of modern schools.

“Even though this administration has renovated classrooms across the state, to ensure the advancement of the education sector thereby ensuring effective teaching and learning,” said the governor.

Mohammed commended UNESCO for selecting Bauchi state for the implementation of the project, adding that the state government had been addressing gender-based violence in collaboration with critical stakeholders in the society.

He promised that his administration would provide all the counterpart funding required for the smooth implementation of the project in the state.

When fully implemented, he noted, the project would improve the living conditions of the citizens of the state, especially women and children.

Earlier, Mrs Magdalene Maida, the team leader of the UNESCO officials from Abuja, said the advocacy visit was to seek the state government’s commitment to the implementation and sustainability of the project in the state.

She said the project was designed to be implemented in Bauchi, Gombe and Delta states with funding from the Japanese government.

Maida added that technical support would be provided by UNESCO, to create awareness on strategies for addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on learning and to provide training on preventive measures to women and girls, through education and advocacy.

She also said that the project was also to increase awareness on gender-based violence amongst young women and girls facing intersecting marginalisation, and to provide psychosocial rehabilitation in support of the long-term recovery of women and girls, survivors of sexual gender-based violence.

“Your Excellency, we are here to brief you that we are about to kick-start the implementation of our project and to discuss with you strategies for strengthening UNESCO’s cooperation in Bauchi State”, according to the UNESCO official.

She expressed confidence that with effective collaboration between the state government and UNESCO, the objective of improving the well-being of women and girls would be achieved at the end of the 12- month period of the project.

Maida, however, urged the state Government to key into the project by providing the necessary support to ensure proper implementation for the benefits of women and girls in the state. (NAN)

