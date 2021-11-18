Mohammed presents N195.3bn 2022 budget for Bauchi state

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has presented a budget of N195.3 billion for 2022 to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Presenting the budget tagged “Budget of Consolidation and Continuous Commitment” on Thursday in Bauchi, Mohammed assured that the budget would be fully implemented.

He said that N110.6 billion of the budget was for capital expenditure, representing 57 per cent, while N84.735 billion was for recurrent expenditure, representing 43 per cent.

He explained that the budget was 8.5 per cent lower than the 2021 figure of N213.9 billion.

Mohammed said that the budget was reduced in line with current economic realities.

“It is projected that the state will receive capital receipts of N71.92 billion from internal and external loans; N37.35 billion and N27.03 billion in aids and grants as well as N7.53 billion in other capital receipts which makes the total of N71.92 billion,” he said.

While appraising the performance of 2021 budget, Mohammed said that the budget has achieved about 85 per cent implementation.

He, however, solicited for the continuous support of the lawmakers toward the development of the state.

Responding, the Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman, assured of speedy passage of the budget.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...