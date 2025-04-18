Mohammed preaches peaceful coexistence at Easter

Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has urged Nigerians to live above religious, political and ethnic differences as Christians mark the 2025 Easter celebration.

By Olaide Ayinde

Mohammed stated this in a goodwill message to mark the Easter celebration on Friday in Bauchi.

He enjoined Christians to have a deep spiritual reflection and solemn reminder of the virtues of sacrifice, redemption and hope exemplified by the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.

“This season calls for sober reflection. Let us examine how we have lived, treat one another, how we can be better citizens and a more united people.

“May we find the strength to forgive, the courage to reconcile, and the resolve to walk in love and peace,” he said.

Mohammed, who reitrated commitment to peace and order in the state, pledged to work with security agencies and stakeholders to ensure a peaceful Easter celebration.

While acknowledging the economic hardship being experienced by Nigerians, Mohammed said his administration had adopted proactive palliative measures to cushion the impact on the citizens.

“As a resilient people, I am confident that we will overcome this difficult period, stronger and more united.

“Let me conclude by encouraging all and sundry to celebrate responsibly, show kindness to one another and offer prayers for continue peace, progress, and prosperity in Bauchi State and Nigeria at large”. He advised.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)