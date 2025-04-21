Mohammed mourns death of 4 workers at Bauchi Dam

Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has condoled with the families of the four workers who lost their lives in a routine maintenance exercise at the Gubi Dam.

By Olaide Ayinde

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has condoled with the families of the four workers who lost their lives in a routine maintenance exercise at the Gubi Dam.

The deceased, who were personnel of the Bauchi State Urban Water and Sewerage Corporation, died while clearing water supply channels at the Gubi Dam Water Treatment Plant.

They include Musa Ibrahim; Abdulmalik Ibrahim, Shu’aibu Hamza and Jamilu Yunusa.

In a condolences message, Mohammed expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as a moment of profound sadness to the entire state.

“This devastating incident has cast a dark shadow over Bauchi State as we mourn the loss of these hardworking and committed public servants.

“They died in the line of duty contributing to the essential task of ensuring clean water supply for people,” he said.

The governor said the sacrifice and service of the deceased would never be forgotten, stressing that their legacy would continue to inspire all those who work tirelessly to build a better state.

He prayed for the repose of their souls, and Almighty God grant the families the strength to bear the loss.

Mohammed stressed the need for enhanced safety protocols and strict adherence to established guidelines in government and industrial operations.

He also tasked workers to prioritise safety in their duties to prevent future occurrences.

The governor said the state government has commenced investigation to unravel the cause of the accident, improve workplace safety and pledged support to the bereaved families. (NAN)

