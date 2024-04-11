Mohammed lauds traditional institutions’ role in maintenance of peace 

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has commended traditional institutions in the state on their roles in  maintaining   peace across the state.

Mohammed gave the commendation at the government house on Thursday,  while receiving the Emir of Bauchi, Alh Rilwanu Adamu and other traditional title holders on a Sallah homage.

According to him, his administration will  continue to collaborate with the Federal Government to further improve the standard of traditional institutions in the state, saying their efforts must not go unnoticed.

Mohammed also expressed satisfaction with the 2024  colourful Durbar procession and urged the traditional institutions in the state to maintain the age-long tradition.

Earlier,  the Emir of Bauchi said  they were at the  government house to exercise the annual tradition, and expressed delight for the successful completion of Ramadan Fasting.

He commended the governor for upgrading the palaces of all the Emirs and District Heads across the state, adding that the move would enhance their operations.

