Mohammed lauds military for  sacrifice to unite nation

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has lauded the Nigerian Armed Forces for their sacrifices and efforts to unite the nation and continue to fight against insecurity.

Mohammed gave the commendation at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day launch on Monday in Bauchi, saying the military has successfully kept the nation as one entity.

He appreciated the military for keeping the nation together since independence in spite of various security challenges, saying they remained a binding force uniting the nation.

Mohammed, represented by his deputy, Auwal Jatau said the army had significantly curtailed the activities of insurgents in the North-East, as well putting bandits in the North-West under pressure.

“We have to appreciate the army for its subordination to civil rule and ensuring that democracy has come to stay in the country,” he said.

The governor assured continued support for the army and security agencies to enhance their services and sacrifices to the nation.

Also Speaking, Maj.. Gen. Mohammed Ahmed, Commander, Nigerian army Armored Corps in Bauchi, called on the government and individuals to always support the widows and orphans of fallen heroes as well as the legions.

“Assist them in terms of medical services, education of the orphans through sponsorship, empowerment among others,” he said

Ahmed said the army doesn’t always relent in supporting the families of fallen heroes and the Nigeria legions.

Earlier, Brig.- Gen Emmanuel Egbe, Commander, 33 Artillery Brigade in Bauchi commended Bauchi state government for their continued support to the military.

He explained that army remembrance day is celebrated every Jan. 15 for sober reflections on the part of citizens , on the need to build an equitable society void of crisis

“To as well remember our fallen heroes and their hard work for the nation,” he stated (NAN)

By Ahmed Kaigama

