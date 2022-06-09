Mohammed inaugurates investigation committee on communal crisis

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has inaugurated Administrative Committee of Enquiry into the recent civil unrest in Gudum Sayawa and Gudum Hausawa communities in the outskirts of Bauchi Local Government.

During the ceremony on Thursday, the state governor urged the committee to investigate the immediate cause of the crisis and unravel the identity of the perpetrators with a view to prosecuting them.

Mohammed who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Ibrahim Kashim, said government would ensure proper punishment of the culprits, to serve as deterrent to others.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, the Chairman, Mr Muhammad Usman, promised to work within the ambit of the law to fish out the perpetrators and recommend ways for preventing future occurence.

He also solicited for the cooperation of the stakeholders towards the success of the assignment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bauchi State Government, had on April 7, imposed a curfew on Gudum Hausawa and Gudum Fulani communities after communal clashes which errupted in the area.

According to the government, three persons died, many others injured and houses were burnt.

(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

