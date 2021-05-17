Gov. Bala Mohammmed of Bauchi, on Monday inaugurated a committee to monitor the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, in order to enhance speedy dispensation of justice in the state.

Speaking during the inauguration, Mohammmed who was represented by Deputy Alhaji Baba Tela, said that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, promotes efficient management of criminal justice institutions and protects the rights and interests of the suspect, defendant and victim.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ACJA was signed into law in 2015 in a bid to revolutionise the administration of criminal justice in Nigeria.

It repealed the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) and Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) of Southern and Northern Nigeria respectively.

”The administration of the justice system is a procedure and practice of the government whose main focus is to mitigate and deter crimes, uphold social control and sanction individuals who violate the set laws.

“The aim of this administration with regards to criminal justice system is to fast track same , decongest our correctional centres and ensure a crime free society.

“The judiciary as the last hope of the common man and it is saddled with the responsibility of interpreting the law and punishing the offenders under the Criminal law , which administration of criminal justice of law Bauchi state 2018 seeks to enhance.

”We will do anything humanly possible to cooperate and collaborate with other arms of government to bring about capital development and secure the state from criminal elements,” he said.

He urged the committee to take into consideration the peculiarities of the state as regards to custom and religious background while carrying out their task.

Mohammmed appreciated the Rule of law and empowerment initiative (Partners West Africa Nigeria) and Bauchi state judiciary for engaging in a project that will attain rule of law and speedy dispensation of justice.

Earlier, Justice Rabi Umar ,Chief Judge of the state said the committee would address technical justice, reduce prison congestion and tackle human rights abuses in the state.

She added the would be responsible for monitoring compliance with the provision of the administration of criminal justice law of Bauchi State 2018.

Umar urged members of the committee, made up of judges , Magistrates and prosecutors to equip themselves with training techniques and make good use of it.

Also contributing, Mrs Hadiza Usman the programme Manager rule of law and empowerment initiative, said the NGO, would engage with the state judiciary to ensure prosecution and reduction in awaiting trials in the state.

Usman said the initiative would also ensure that the quality of justice sector delivery was improved and enhanced in the state.

The News Agency reports the committee has the Chief judge, Khadi, Attorney General, the Police, Department of State Services, National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria, the Nigerian Bar Association, CSOs, Controller Correctional centre, among others as members.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

