Mohammed Fawehinmi’s death leaves void in Ikeja NBA – Chairman

The Ikeja branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said the death of Mohammed Fawehinmi, son of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), left a huge void in the legal community.

Mr Bartholomew Aguegbodo, its chairman, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

NAN reports that 52-year-old Mohammed, a lawyer and human rights advocate, passed away on Wedneday evening after complaining of breathing difficulties.

The late Mohammed was a huge supporter and regular fixture at the Chief Gani Fawehinmi Annual Lecture organised by the NBA Ikeja Branch.

Aguegbodo said Mohammed’s death was received with a huge shock by the NBA Ikeja Branch.

“We have always related to him on his late father’s annual lecture.

“His death is not just a big loss to Ikeja Branch, it is a negative reflection of our health care. The government should look more into providing better healthcare,” he said.

He said the NBA was grieving and would reach out to the Fawehinmi family. (NAN)

