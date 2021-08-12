Mohammed Fawehinmi’s death leaves void in Ikeja NBA – Chairman

The Ikeja branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said the death of Mohammed Fawehinmi, son of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), left a huge void in the legal community.

Mr Bartholomew Aguegbodo, its chairman, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria () on Thursday in Lagos.

reports 52-year-old Mohammed, a lawyer and human rights advocate, passed away on Wedneday evening after complaining of breathing difficulties.

The late Mohammed was a huge supporter and regular fixture at the Chief Gani Fawehinmi Annual Lecture organised by the NBA Ikeja Branch.

Aguegbodo said Mohammed’s death was received with a huge shock by the NBA Ikeja Branch.

“We have always to him on his late father’s annual lecture.

“His death is not just a big loss to Ikeja Branch, it is a negative reflection of care. The government should look more into providing better healthcare,” he said.

He said the NBA was grieving and would reach out to the Fawehinmi . ()

