Mohammed Fawehinmi’s death big blow to state, legal profession — gov

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described Mohammed Fawehinmi’s death as a big blow to the state, the legal profession, and the civil society movement in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fawehinmi, first son of the late human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, died on Wednesday at the age of 52.

Akeredolu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde on Friday in Akure, said he received the news of the death with grief and disbelief.

The governor, who described the deceased as a learned colleague and a great lawyer, also said it was “a personal loss not just to our state, but also to myself’’.

“ Fawehinmi was a voice for so many people, who had an alluring urbane character and was committed to a just and fair society.

“He may not have been seen by all, but to those who had reasons to relate and work closely with him, he represented strong voice and character, compassion and strength.

“He carved a niche for himself. In spite of his father’s fame and records, he walked his path and allowed the trajectory of life to mold him for inexorable service to his fatherland.

“He was a dependable, dogged fighter.

I commiserate with the people of the state, particularly, Ondo Kingdom. Fawehinmi will be sorely missed by many.

“I most importantly commiserate with the immediate family as well as friends and associates of the departed learned brother over this shocking development.

“May God grant us all the strength to bear this loss. May the deseased find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord,’’Akeredolu prayed. (NAN)

