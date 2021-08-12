Mohammed Fawehinmi was a passionate activist, says Sanwo-Olu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has described late Mohammed Fawehinmi, 52, who died on Wednesday as a passionate human rights activist.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Thursday, commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased.

Mohammed was eldest son of the late legal luminary and human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

The deceased was said to have complained of breathing difficulty on Wednesday morning and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital, where he died.

The governor described his death as a colossal loss to the civil society movement in Nigeria.

He said like his father, the late Mohammed Fawehinmi stayed the course with his persistent fight for the rights of the Nigerian people.

Sanwo-Olu added that the late activist did not live under the shadows of his father, as he had grown to become a dependable comrade.

He commiserated with Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and the entire people of the state on the demise of their illustrious son.

“It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I commiserate with the family, friends and associates of the Late Mohammed Fawehinmi. He was undoubtedly a great Nigerian, passionate human rights activist and champion of a true Nigeria.

“As a civil rights activist, he spent his life in the service of humanity and particularly for the emancipation of the Nigerian people.

“Mohammed Fawehinmi was as consistent as his father, the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi. He kept the flame of his father burning by fighting for the masses even on his wheelchair.

“On behalf of my family and the people of Lagos State, I express my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, associates and members of the Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria.

“I pray that God will grant Mohammed Fawehinmi eternal rest and give the immediate family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,’’ Sanwo-Olu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he obtained an LLB degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to Nigerian Bar in 1998.

Mohammed had over 20 years experience in the practice of law. (NAN)

