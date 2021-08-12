Mohammed Fawehinmi played noble roles in advancing people’s cause-Orji Kalu

The Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has lamented the death of Mohammed Fawehinmi, the first child of late legal luminary and human activist, Gani Fawehinmi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Mohammed died on Wednesday at the age of 52.

Kalu, in a message issued on Thursday in Abuja, described late Mohammed as a cerebral lawyer and upright human activist.

The former governor of Abia condoled with the government and people of over the loss.

“The death of the eldest child of late legal luminary, Gani Fawehinmi, Mohammed is shocking and painful.

“The younger Fawehinmi in his time played noble roles in advancing the cause of the people.

