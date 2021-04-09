Mohammed elevates 2 appointees to advisers

 The Bauchi State Gov. Bala Mohammed has elevated his Senior Special Assistant on media (SSA), Malam Mukhtar Gidado, to the status of  Special Adviser (SA) on Media and publicity.

A signed by Mr Suleiman Dambam, the of Press Affairs to the , and available to newsmen in Bauchi on Friday indicated that the elevation was with immediate effect.

Moreover, the also indicated that Alhaji Maula Aliyu, the SSA to the on liaison offices in charge of , Kaduna and Abuja was elevated to position SA.

According to the elevation of the appointees was based on their track records of achievements, sincerity, hard work, dedication and exemplary behaviour, wealth of experience and sense of .

When contacted the appointees pledged to redoubled their efforts in their assigned areas of with commitment and dedication to duty and with utmost sincerity and loyalty to the government.(NAN)

