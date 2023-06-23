Mohammed Dauda not reinstated as D-G  – NIA 

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The National Intelligence Agency has debunked a purported online report that Amb. Mohammed Dauda was re-instated as the Director-General of the agency by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

The Head of Legal Department, NIA, Mr A. Wakili in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, described the purported online report as misleading and false.

“Our attention has been drawn to false and misleading reports circulating online regarding Dauda’s reinstatement as D-G of NIA by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

“It is important to clarify that Dauda was never a substantive D-G of the agency.

“He only acted in that capacity temporarily, after the tenure of Amb. Ayo Oke, and a brief acting stint by Amb. Arab Yadam, until Amb. Ahmed Abubakar was appointed substantive D-G by former President Muhammadu Buhari,’’ Wakili said.

He said that the matter decided by the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal related to the dismissal of Dauda as Director of NIA for several infractions and breaches.

Wakili said: “The substance of the present appeal for which judgment has been passed relates only to procedural matters in respect of the dismissal.

“The case in respect of the infractions and breaches is still pending for adjudication.’’

He alleged that the false and misleading story was obviously planted by Dauda and his cohorts to mislead the public.

Wakili, however, said that a true certified copy of the judgment of the Court of Appeal was being awaited, to be studied for informed further action.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

