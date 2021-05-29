Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, on Saturday celebrated his two years in office by hosting orphans and vulnerable children in the state with a feast.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammed celebrated with the children alongside members of his cabinet.

Speaking after the feast, the governor said the purpose of the gesture was to show the orphans and vulnerable children that there is empathy and sympathy in his administration towards them, adding that his government cares for all and sundry.

Mohammed assured the orphans that they were no longer orphans as he and his wife would continue to provide the necessary support for them as their own children.

The governor urged leaders across the country to take cognisance of the fact that they have the responsibility for the orphans and vulnerable.

“I urge all leaders in Nigeria to take more responsibility for orphans.

“We have a responsibility to vulnerable people and those disadvantaged and those that are really in need.

“If we do that, God will be with us, we should fear God in all we do.

“That is why we call this as a symbolic celebration, we need a solemn assessment of ourselves.

“This kind of retrospection of introspection will give us the kind of roadmap that we need,” the governor said.

Mohammed appreciated the people of the state just as he assured them that he will not take his responsibility for granted.

He promised to keep lending a helping hand to Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA) with a view to repositioning the agency.

He said a bank account will be opened for the agency, so that cooperate Nigerians can contribute positively to the growth and development of orphans in the state.

Earlier, Alhaji Ladan Salihu, Chief of Staff to the state government, appreciated the governor for giving a thought for those who deserved to be listened to.

“May Allah in his infinite mercy continue to take care of you in the manner that you have shown leadership, care and concern to the orphans and vulnerable.”

Also, Hajiya Hajara Gidado, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, appreciated the governor for giving her ministry the mandate to cater for women, children and vulnerable in the state. (NAN)

