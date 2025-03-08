Mohammed Bougei Attah: A Profile

Mohammed Bougei Attah is a journalist and a professional Procurer/Procurement Professional certified by the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN) with very vast experience in public procurement advocacy and reforms in Nigeria.

Mr. Attah is a man of many parts nationally and internationally. He is the National Coordinator of Procurement Observation and Advocacy Initiative (PRADIN), a national non-governmental Organisation (NGO), of select nonprofit leaders trained under the Federal Government of Nigeria-World Bank Economic Reforms and Governance project in 2010, with over 50 members spread across Nigeria with primary focus on ensuring transparent public procurement for a healthy economic development in the Country at all levels. PRADIN is the foremost Procurement Observation and Advocacy NGO in Nigeria today. He is also the Principal Partner of Trans-Atlantic Consult, a Consultancy firm that is engaged in Public Procurement, Audit and Management services, and he is a Member of Global Public, Private Procurement Network.

Attah is the Africa Regional Coordinator of World Association of Non Governmental Organizations (WANGO) and the Africa Regional Representative of International Association of Educators for World Peace (Council).

Over the years, he has been engaged in Training programmes like; training and Capacity Building on Procurement Audit and other functions for over 100 Senior Procurement Cadre of the National Assembly, Zonal Coordinator/Resource Person for the Bureau of Public Procurement 2012 National Sensitization Program in the North West geo-political zone, Lead Facilitator – CSOs Rapid Assessment of Public Procurement in Select MDAs in Lagos State – September 2014, Member, 2015 Procurement Audit Committee for the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) in Nigeria for Select Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government, Member/CSO Procurement Expert – Federal Government Panel on the Investigation of the Suspended Executive Secretary of National Health Insurance Scheme in April 2018, Procurement training for National Judicial Commission (NJC) in Nigeria 2024.

His hobbies include reading, writing, observing and advocating for improvements in our public procurement system at all levels of government.