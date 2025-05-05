Mohammed Bara’u assumes duty as new FRSC sector commander in Kano

Mr Mohammed Bara’u, has assumed office as the new Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano State Command.

Mr Mohammed Bara’u, has assumed office as the new Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano State Command.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Abdullahi Labaran Public Education Officer on Monday in Kano.

Labaran said that Bara’u takes over from the outgone Sector Commander, Masa’udu Matazu, following a nationwide redeployment of senior officers across various FRSC commands.

According to him, the new sector commander officially assumed duty on Monday after a successful tenure as the Zonal Head of Operations, FRSC Zone 1 Headquarters Kaduna.

He said that the new commander would bring his wealth of experience and strong commitment to the corps’ mandate on promoting safer road use in Nigeria.

”He is a seasoned administrator and accomplished officer who has served in various operational, administrative, and strategic roles within the corps,” he added.

He called on the Kano State Government as well as stakeholders and the general public to support and cooperate with the FRSC to improve road safety and reduce traffic crashes across the state.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)