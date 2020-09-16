Mohammed assents to bill on Bauchi road traffic agency

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, on Wednesday, assented to the bill establishing the Bauchi State Road Management and Traffic Agency (BAROTA).

While signing the bill, Mohammed said the agency would control, regulate traffic and other matters.

“The agency was established to sanitise the roads by ensuring every motorist uphold the law in the state.

“Leaving people to drive on the roads without a law and an institution to regulate the law is a call to recklessness and accidents via rough driving by motorists,’’ the governor said.

According to him, the agency will create employment and at the same time generate revenue for the state.