Mohammed assents to bill on Bauchi road traffic agency

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, on Wednesday, assented to the bill establishing the Bauchi State Road Management and Traffic Agency (BAROTA).
While signing the bill, Mohammed said the agency would control, regulate traffic and other matters.
“The agency was established to sanitise the roads by ensuring every motorist uphold the law in the state.
“Leaving people to drive on the roads without a law and an institution to regulate the law is a call to recklessness and accidents via rough driving by motorists,’’ the governor said.
According to him, the agency will create employment and at the same time generate revenue for the state.
He said the state government would constitute a formidable and experienced board to man it.
The governor also said that a new bill for the establishment of the State Road Maintenance Agency (SERMA) would soon be forwarded to the Assembly.
Mohammed commended the assembly for its steadfastness in passing 16 bills that he had assented to.
“Your responsiveness and synergies with the state government are overwhelming, despite political differences,’’ he said.
He promised to support the assembly to provide the people of the state the dividends of democracy.
Earlier, the Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman lauded the governor for assenting to 16 bills passed by the assembly.
Suleiman said the legislators considered the bill establishing BAROTA and other matters as paramount to the state. (NAN)
