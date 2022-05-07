Mohammed advocates creation of local police to tackle insecurity

By Segun Giwa

A presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has advocated for the creation of local police to tackle insecurity in the country.

Mohammed stated this on Saturday in Akure while addressing party delegates on his aspiration.

He commended governors of the South-West for tackling insecurity in the local way with the creation of Amotekun corps.

“We need local police in tackling insecurity in the country and to equally reduce the power at the centre,” the presidential aspirant said.

Mohammed said that the country needs to make the state and local governments stronger for better and efficient delivery of dividends of democracy.

According to him, the current insecurity in the country has exposed the efficacy of our federating structure and security architecture.

He identified dialogue and understanding as the major tools to ensure good governance and provision of infrastructure.

“To me, restructuring is about good governance, it is about the reconstruction of the Nigerian federation in a manner that would be efficient, and acceptable to federating entities.

“We are not going to be driven by mistrust and suspicion any longer. If Nigerians want the country to be restructured, that is what we should do.

“The insecurity has really exposed the efficacy of our federating structure, our security architecture and so on, so we need to talk.

“Dialogue is part of federation, dialogue is part of governance. Dialogue and understanding are the only thing that will ensure smooth provision of infrastructure and good governance,” he said.

Mohammed said he was a detribalised Nigerian and promised to carry everybody along if elected as president.

(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

