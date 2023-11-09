Mohammed Abba Isa gets Tinubu’s appointment as SSA  disability matters

By Oluwasegun Aina

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mohammed Abba Isa as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Disability Matters.

In a statement on Thursday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the appointment is in a bid to ensure that every segment of society is sufficiently catered to within the ambit of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.

“In his determination to ensure that every segment of society is sufficiently catered to within the ambit of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Abba Isa to serve as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Disability Matters.

“Mr. Mohammed Abba Isa is a distinguished champion of persons with disabilities with over a decade of experience in local and international advocacy on matters concerning persons with disabilities.

“The President tasks the new appointee to proactively create avenues of opportunity for inclusion through the inculcation of PWD requirements and perspectives in the policies and programmes of all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the Federal Government while working closely with sub-national authorities to build a national consensus on PWD-friendly policy and environmental conditions in collaboration with the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD),” the statement said.

