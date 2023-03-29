Mohammed, 31 Bauchi lawmakers-elect to get Certificates of Return Friday – INEC

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bauchi State, says it will issue Certificates of Return to Gov. Bala Mohammed and the deputy governor-elect, Auwal Jatau on Friday.

The Commission would also present certificates of return to the 31 elected members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Mohammmed Nura stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said the Commission in compliance with Section 72 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022, is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.

“The presentation of the certificates of return will take place at the INEC Headquarters in Bauchi,” he said. (NAN)