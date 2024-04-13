Moghalu mourns Onu, says former minister demonstrated unwavering commitment to nationhood

The immediate past Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr George Moghalu, has described the demise of Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, as a huge loss to the Igbo race, All Progressives Congress and the nation at large.

He said Onu demonstrated unwavering commitment to the ideals of nationhood.

Moghalu, who received the shocking news of the death of his former boss with a heavy heart, said this in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

He noted that the deceased was a fine gentleman, dedicated politician and public servant who as a governor contributed immensely to the growth and development of Abia and Nigeria in general.

“As a minister of science, technology and Innovation, Dr Onu demonstrated unwavering commitment to the ideals of nationhood.

“As a governor, he was a detribalised Nigerian and uncommon leader. When he was Governor of Abia State, I served as Director-General, Bureau Of Co-operatives and Rural Development and Later as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, despite not being from Abia State.

“As a party man, Onu was elected the National Chairman of All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP), I served as the National Vice Chairman with him, his monumental contributions, uncommon loyalty to the growth of the party cannot be questioned. He was one of the founding Fathers of APC.

“Dr Onu would be remembered for his uncommon dedication to duty, honesty and worked tirelessly to promote peace, unity and progress in Nigeria.’

Moghalu urged his family, the government of Abia and Ebonyi State to take solace in the fact that Dr Onu left a good legacy worthy of emulation for all.

He prayed that God in His infinite mercies, grants the deceased eternal rest and the immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.