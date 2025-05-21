Moghalu appointed to board of directors of ISCA

Prof Kingsley Moghalu, the Vice-Chancellor, African School of Governance (ASG) University has been appointed member of the Board of Directors of the International Security Conference

Prof Kingsley Moghalu, the Vice-Chancellor, African School of Governance (ASG) University has been appointed member of the Board of Directors of the International Security Conference on Africa (ISCA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ISCA is a new international organisation established to foster dialogue, research, and collaboration to address the security challenges that have hindered development on the African continent.

The statement said the challenges included terrorism, cyber security, identity and marginalisation of populations, inter- and intra-state conflicts, and implications of foreign military bases on the continent.

“It also includes the operations of private military companies, and exploitation of Africa’s critical strategic minerals.

“ISCA is headquartered in Kigali, Rwanda.

“Other members of the Board of Directors of ISCA are Clotilde Mbaranga Gasarabwe (Chairman), a former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations for Security Services, Lt. Gen. Balla Keita.

“We also have a former Force Commander of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), Frederick Golooba-Mutebi,

“Former Executive Director of the Makarere Institute for Social Research at Makerere University, and Dr Richard Sezibera, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Rwanda.

“Lt. Gen. Frank Kamanzi, former Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, is the Executive Secretary of ISCA. Meanwhile, ISCA held its inaugural international conference in Kigali from May 19-20,” it stated.

The statement said Rwandan President Paul Kagame opened the conference as Guest of Honour, while Moussa Faki, former Chairman of the African Union Commission, and Chairman of the ISCA Advisory Council, was the guest speaker.

It stated that the panelists discussed topics such as implications of foreign military bases for the sovereignty of African countries, strengthening Africa’s bargaining power in the global order, and countering the growing threats of terrorism.

“Other subjects discussed in the ISCA 2025 conference included Africa’s positioning in the geo-economic race for critical raw materials and its attendant supply chain warfare, private military contractors.

“We must control our critical minerals and use it to demand a place at the table,” it stated.

Moghalu told the international conference of military generals, diplomats, scholars and intelligence chiefs of various countries that nobody would give them a place they haven’t earned, simply out of the mil of human kindness or any sense of justice.

The statement said that Moghalu was a panelist on the critical raw material and supply chain warfare panel, alongside Dr Donald Kaberuka, former President of the African Development Bank.

“Other speakers were, Chairman of the Rwanda Atomic Energy Board and former Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, and Dr Andrew Maslov, Director of the Center for African Studies at HSE University in Moscow, Russia.

“We also have at the event, Natalie Delapalme, Chief Executive Officer of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of La Francophonie, Martin Kimani, President and CEO of The Africa Centre in New York City.

“Others are former Kenyan Ambassador to the United Nations, Atif Mian, Professor of Economics at Princeton University, USA, Vice-Admiral Mitzi Petev, Advisor on Defence and Security Policy to the President of Bulgaria, and Adama Dieng, former UN Special Advisor on the Prevention of Genocide,” it stated. (NAN)