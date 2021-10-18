Moghalu appointed Academic Visitor at Oxford University

The University of Oxford in the United Kingdom has appointed Professor Kingsley Moghalu, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and a presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, as an Academic Visitor. The appointment is for the period of the University’s Michelmas Term from October to December 2021.

Moghalu will be an Oxford Martin Visiting Fellow hosted jointly by Oxford’s Oxford Martin School, a social science research centre established to tackle the most pressing opportunities and challenges of the 21st century, and the Department of Politics and International Relations. As an Academic Visitor, Prof. Moghalu will give a lecture at Oxford on a topic of political economy, lead a seminar on the Nigerian economy, and complete work on two forthcoming books. He will also share his knowledge and experience with students and the teaching faculty at Oxford, and hold consultations with members of the UK political, business and civil society communities .

Moghalu was a Professor of Practice in International Business and Public Policy at The Fletcher School at Tufts University, USA. He previously worked for the United Nations for 17 years in nation-building, international security, legal affairs and development finance roles at the UN Headquarters in New York and other duty stations in Cambodia, Croatia, Rwanda, and Switzerland. He obtained his LL.B. degree at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, an M.A. at The Fletcher School at Tufts University, and a Ph.D. in International Relations at the London School of Economics, and is the author of four published books.

On October 8, Moghalu announced his entry into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) party and restated his intention to run for President again in the 2023 elections. The ADC is a key player in an anticipated merger of several political parties into a “Third Force” mega party that will challenge the APC and the PDP in the 2023 elections.

