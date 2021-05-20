Modular Refineries: Stakeholders tasks NASS on quick passage of PIB

Stakeholders for the realisation of mainstreaming modular Refineries operators have urged the Assembly to work towards ensuring legal backing for the mainstreaming of modular Refineries into the nation’s economy.

They made the call in a communiqué after a seminar on seamless integration of mini and modular refineries into the nation’s economy, in Abuja.

The communiqué signed by the Minister of State, Budget and Planning, Clem Agba, the Senior Special Assistant to the , Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Ita Enang and others.

They urged the legislature to expedite action on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) it, to ensure seamless integration of mini and modular refineries into the nation’s economy.

The stakeholders also for the establishment of a Committee, to be headed by the Vice , for the realisation of mainstreaming modular Refineries.

They also advocated the deployment funds for the establishment of the modular Refineries, to create more job opportunities.

They further said that the Federal Government should continually create the platform to engage with the mini (illegal) refiners, with the aim to mainstreaming them into the formal processes.

They agreed that upon successful formalisation of the mini refineries, part of the funds budgeted for security agencies and pipeline protection, could be applied in up small-scale mini/modular refineries.

According to them, the integrated practitioners would now be employed to refine for the nation.

They also suggested that the Ministry of Petroleum Resources should establish a desk under the relevant department (Midstream Department) for modular and mini refiners’ operations.

The development of a framework to organise the mini refinery operators into legal operations as it is obtained in the Mining Sector among others also suggested.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seminar organised by the Senior Special Assistant to the on Niger Delta Affairs, Ita Enang.

It was in collaboration with relevant ministries, departments, and agencies. (NAN)

