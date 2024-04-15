Modu Sheriff, other eminent Nigerians pay glowing tributes to late Ojuogboh

A former Gov. of Borno, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff and some eminent Nigerians, have paid glowing tributes to the late Cairo Ojuogboh.

Ojuogboh, a former member of the House of Representatives died on Feb. 8, while watching the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals between Nigeria and South Africa.

The eminent personalities poured out their tributes at the “National Evening of Tributes” in honour of the late Ojuogboh.

Sheriff, the Chairman of the Organising Committee said: ”Im still shocked that Ojuogboh is no more. If there was a perfect gentleman I met in the course of my life is Ojuogboh.

“He was one person you could trust and rely on. This was a gentleman I met in the course of my political career and he gave me really, an insight of Nigeria.

“Ojuogboh was a dependable ally. He was someone you will never regret having as a friend.

“To the family, I want to assure all of you that I will be there for you anytime you call upon me.

“He was one person I will not forget; he was one person I will remember all the time. He lived a good life worth emulating.”

On the circumstance that led to the death of Ojuogboh, Sheriff said that it showed that the deceased was a true Nigerian, a nationalist.

Sheriff called on leaders to be more patriotic saying that patriotism is what would keep the country together.

“We have to believe in and be proud of our country,” he said.

Chairman of the Occasion, a former Gov.of Akwa-Ibom, Victor Attah, prayed God to comfort the family of the deceased.

He said: “God that provided you this husband, father and uncle, will continue to provide for you. God will comfort you; God will give you the strength to bear the loss.”

Elderstateman and Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, who spoke virtually, said that he had known Ojuogboh for a long time and was like a son to him.

“He was very dedicated and faithful. Ojuogboh was very dear to me. Ojuogboh played a leading role during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

“We have lost a fantastic young man. We pray God to accept him and pray God to take care of the family he left behind.”

Also speaking, a former senator, Sen. Dino Melaye described the deceased as detribalised, very civil, principled and sociable.

“His relationship cut across political divide because Ojuogboh was one of the very few APC people that will have something to do and I will attend.

Similarly, Sen. Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo) said the deceased was a friend of all across party divide, a man for all and a very sociable and amiable person.

“To the family of our departed brother, you have every reason to be proud because he made good impact in the lives of many people.”

On his part, Sen. Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa) said that Ojuogboh was a very loyal man and faithful to friendship.

“He did his best within his short sojourn on earth. May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Also speaking, Justice Mabel Segun-Bello, a Judge of the Federal High Court, while giving a charge on legacy said that the late Ojuogboh was an accomplished person and was truly legacy conscious.

She said that legacy was a footprint that an individual leaves on earth after he or she is gone.

“At a point, he was involved in reconciliation and harmonisation activities. That is one of the legacies he left behind.

“Let his legacy be a prompter unto us to leave better legacy, legacies that will impact people of now and years to come.”

For Ojuogboh’s wife, Ruth, she said “I’m still in disbelief this is even happening and I struggle to find the words for the depth of loss that I feel.

“I find solace in the words of Ecclesiastes chapter three verses one and two…it reminds us that there is a time for everything. A time to be born and a time to die.”

She said: “My beloved husband lived a life marked by love, strength and unwavering faith. He was indeed a warrior who faced life challenges with courage and resilience.

“Though we mourn his loss, we rejoice in the assurance that he now rests in eternal peace.”

The late Ojuogboh was born on Sept. 8, 1959 in Agbor, Delta. Through out his illustrious career, Ojuogboh served in various political capacities, including Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His transition to the All Progressives Congress (APC) further underscored his commitment to his principles and the advancement of his ideals.

Ojuogboh also played pivotal roles in the National Assembly as a member of the House of Representatives.(NAN)

By Naomi Sharang