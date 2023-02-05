Mock BVAS Accreditation: Enugu residents laud INEC

By Alex Enebeli/ Stanley Nwanosike

Some electorate in Enugu have lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for effectiveness of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) BVAS.

They made the commendation during the mock accreditation to test the functionality of the BVAS in Enugu on Saturday.

They described the technology as “high, seamless and hitch-free”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents, who monitored the exercise at Obiagu Primary School, Obiagu Road and Enugu Campus 1 within University of Nigeria Enugu Campus, observed the impressive turnout of some residents.

NAN also reports that security personnel from different agencies were on ground at the venues for the mock accreditation.

Reacting, Mr Dan Orafu, who participated in the exercise at Enugu Campus 1, said everything worked as expected, adding: “From what I saw so far, I think, the BVAS is working very well and INEC is ready to go”.

“I have been accredited and it did not take up to one minute for me to get through,” Orafu, who is a community leader, said.

Another participant at Enugu Campus 1, Mr Ifeanyi Negedu, said that based on his experience, there was no hitch; noting that the mock accreditation remained seamless and quick.

“I think the innovation is a welcome development because it will remove a lot of irregularities that happened during elections and make the whole process efficient.

“INEC is doing a very good job. I give them kudos for a job well done,” Negedu said.

Mr Johnpaul Ekenechukwu, who participated in the exercise at Obiagu Primary School, said that he was happy that within a minute and a few seconds his accreditation was done.

“This improvement is highly commendable and we are trusting INEC and God that things will continue to get better,” Johnpaul said.

Another participant at Obiagu Primary School, Chief Sunday Nwankwo, said that it was good that the electoral process is evolving to something better with the introduction of technology.

“With what I experienced today on how fast and efficient the BVAS worked; it is clearly a game changer that will surely introduce a new vista to the electoral process in the country,” Nwankwo said.

Mrs Peggy Chukwuemeka, an observer for Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), said that the BVAS technology worked without any complaint.

Chukwuemeka, who is also the Executive Director, Parent-Child Intervention Centre (PCIC), however, said that the INEC staff arrived behind schedule, while giving excuse of challenges of logistics to the venue.

“I pray that INEC will sort out the issue of vehicle fueling and cash needed to solve vehicle hiring/movement in order to keep to time,” she said.

Another observer, Miss Winifred Emmanuel, rated the exercise high, noting that the BVAS did not need internet to accredit electorate for voting.

Emmanuel said that the exercise was smooth, adding “it is actually going to go a long way to help during the main election”.

Meanwhile, Assistant Presiding Officer (APO-1) at Enugu Campus 1, Mr John Okpai, described the exercise as “perfect”.

According to him, it does not take a minute and a few seconds or at most two minutes to accredit a voter.

Okpai hinted that the BVAS could work up to 48 hours without battery running low or network failure issues.

In his remarks, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu State, Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, said that in the polling units he monitored, the BVAS machine/technology worked perfectly well without any complaint.

Chukwu noted that the success of the mock accreditation was a clear indication that the general election would be smooth and hitch-free.

“So far, so good, the mock accreditation is a huge success.

“The centres in the state visited and monitored recorded zero complaint and the BVAS worked perfectly well.

“INEC is highly satisfied and I will rate this exercise as highly “seamless and hitch-free” as everyone can attest to,” he said.

NAN reports that INEC has fixed Saturday, Feb. 25, for Presidential and National Assembly elections as well as Saturday, March 11, for the Governorship and State Assembly elections. (NAN)