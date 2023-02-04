Mock accreditation: INEC reiterates commitment to conduct of credible elections

By David Adeoye

Dr Adeniran Tella, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, says the success of Saturday mock accreditation in the state, is an affirmation that BVAS has come to stay.

Tella made the assertions while monitoring the conduct of the exercise in 12 polling units across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He led other management staff of the commission alongside the State Director of the National Orientation Agency, Mr Kayode Odedokun; representative of security agencies and para military agencies, to monitor the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent, who monitored the exercise reports that the mock accreditation witnessed huge turnout in some of the polling units, while few others recorded low turnout.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the exercise, Tella said he was impressed with the turnout of the electorate, “in spite of the fact that this is not real election, people were fully aware.

“They have known what they wanted and how to go about it.”

According to him, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines performed excellently well “as the commission expected”.

He said that success of the mock accreditation was an affirmation that BVAS has come to stay.

“It is the game changer and we are making use of it in this coming general elections for authentication, verification, uploading and accreditation,” Tella said.

The REC, however, called for inclusive participation of all citizens in the ongoing political system and electoral process, urging everyone to be involved.

He said that electoral process should not be left in the hands of election administrators alone.

“But, we must continue to engage ourselves by seeking solutions to identified problems confronting election processes in the country,” the REC said.

Tella explained that enactment of set of laws embedded in the new Electoral Act, 2022 was to strengthen the electoral process in the real sense.

“However, it shouldn’t be regarded as an end to the means, because of human problem, which is dynamic and always come in diverse ways.

“So, we have to come together to put the perfect solution to this, such that the cycle would not continue.

“And the fact that we are making use of new technology that guaranty transparency and credible elections, with the enthusiasm of Nigerians, the goodwill of the stakeholders and the commitment of the commission, we are going to deliver credible elections to Nigerians,” Tella said.

Corroborating the REC, the NOA Director, said that the BVAS machines were effective in the polling units monitored.

Odedokun assured Nigerians that the electoral body had fully prepared to deliver transparent and credible elections.

He promised that his agency would continue to support the commission through awareness and sensitisation of the general public on the need to perform their civic responsibility during the forthcoming general elections.

Among the polling units where REC and his entourage monitored the exercise were PU 017 (Oba Akinbiyi High School, Mokola, Ward 10 and PU 096 (Methodist Primary School, N5, NTA Agodi, Ward 04, both in Ibadan North Local Government area.

Also, the INEC entourage monitored the exercise at PU 034 (Onilearo Junction, Orogun, Ward 08 and PU 01 (Anglican Primary School, Akingbinle), Ward 05, both in Akinyele Local Government area.

A cross section of the electorate who shown up for the exercise, lauded INEC for effective functionality of the BVAS machines.

Commenting, Mr Oladeji Adekunle, who was accredited at PU 017, Oba Akinbiyi High School, Mokola, urged the electoral body to intensify efforts in sensitising voters to come out on the election days.

Adekunle, who observed that turnout for the mock accreditation was low at his polling unit, lauded INEC for the exercise.

Also, Mr Eleshi Jamiu, who participated in the exercise at PU 006, situated inside the premises of Methodist Primary School, NTA, Agodi, urged INEC to ensure that the BVAS machines work on election days, exactly as it worked during the mock accreditation.

Also Mr Olumide Ali, a registered voter at PU 034, Onilearo junction, Orogun, said the turnout was low, but commended INEC for the exercise.

Ali affirmed that the BVAS machine assigned to his polling unit performed excellently well.(NAN)