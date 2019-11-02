Mobolaji Johnson’s death shocking, says ex-IGP Musiliu Smith

A former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Musiliu Smith, on Friday described the demise of late Brig.-Gen. Mobolaji Johnson as shocking, saying that the first Military Governor of Lagos State will be remembered for his enduring legacies.

“His performance as first military governor of Lagos State stands him out. Those of us who were younger then enjoyed scholarships.

“When you finish your degree, you go straight to the ministry, it is automatic employment.

“We are going to miss him,” Smith said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Johnson died on Wednesday at the age of 83.

He was military governor of Lagos State between 1966 and 1975 when he was compulsorily retired by former Head of State, Gen. Murtala Mohammed. (NAN)