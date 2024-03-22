Mobiliser, NOA’s digital app launched by Information Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has officially launched the NOA’s Mobiliser app and the Explainer newsletter saying governement was eager to restore trust in public sector communication in Nigeria.

At an iftar (breaking of fast) meeting with journalists, social media influencers and media managers in kano at the Amani Event Center, the Minister said the app adds to the numerous platforms utilised by the NOA to engage with citizens in line with its mandate

The Minister applauded the Agency for continuously improving on its methodologies and urged Nigerians to fully take advantage of the new app to enagage with government and participate in value re-Orientation programmes of the agency.

He said the app specially targets the youths, constituting about 70 percent of the Nigerian population who have become part of the universal digital revolution.

During the event, Director General of National Orientation Agency Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu provided an in-depth overview of the Mobiliser App, highlighting its various features.

He encouraged everyone to download the app and explore its engaging functionalities. One particular crucial feature he emphasized was the ‘Say Something’ tool, designed for intelligence gathering and anonymous reporting of crimes and other issues, which plays a vital role in combating crimes and insurgency across Nigeria.

Other features of the app include the Newsfeed, keeping users updated on verified news and activities including trending topics nationwide.

The Quiz section, offers educational games and questions with rewards (Recharge cards and many more prizes) for correct answers.

Additionally, the Entries feature allows citizens to participate in engagements with the NOA and other government agencies when calls for submissions are made.

The Explainer newsletter will address the urgent need for public sector news managers to frame conversations within the context of government intentions and objectives.

The Explainer will appear every Friday and distributed virtually to subscribers.

