Mobile courts convict 76 traffic offenders

The Zone 4 Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps comprising Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States, commenced Operation Zero Tolerance with the aim of ensuring sanity on the road during the Christmas and New Year Operations from 15 December, 2020. The Zonal Commanding Officer Zone RS4, Jos, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju, mni, disclosed that the Special Patrol Operation which is still ongoing till 15 January, 2021 is necessitated due to the usual increased mobility, Road Traffic Law Violations and Crashes associated with the Yuletide period. He has directed all Commanding Officers in the Zone to ensure prompt arrest and prosecution of traffic offenders to prevent the “hangover effect” as many crashes could occur in the early days of the new year when many motorists are tempted to violate traffic rules as some may feel they had already survived the most dangerous period, the Ember months hence they could afford to take some chances on the highways.

In furtherance of the efforts to ensure sanity on the road, 76 violators were convicted by mobile courts in Akwanga and Keffi Unit Commands of Nasarawa State.

The breakdown of the mobile court convictions reveals that in Nasarawa State, Senior Magistrate Victoria Ishaku sitting in Akwanga, found guilty as charged, 30 offenders for 46 traffic offences committed. In Jeff, Chief Magistrate Jibrin Isa Shittu convicted 46 offenders arraigned before him.

The convicted drivers were jailed for periods between two (2) and six (6) months but were however given the option of fines ranging between two thousand and ten thousand naira in line with the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 and the National Road Traffic Regulations 2012. The most prevalent offences were Speeding, Overloading, Drivers License Violation, Seat Belt Use violation, Dangerous Overtaking and Lane Indiscipline.

Dr Olagunju has warned road users that in liaison with the three States of Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa, more Mobile Courts will be put in place to try erring road users. The Zonal Commander advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations in order not to start the new year behind bars or burden with fines payments, as may be determined by the Magistrates.

In a statement issued by the Acting Zonal Public Education Officer, RC Olusegun Owoeye, the Zonal Commanding Officer stated that the special Operations entailed education of road users and enforcement of critical offences such as Speeding, Dangerous Driving, Overtaking violation, Lane and Route violation, Obstructions, Use of Phone While Driving, Use of Mechanically Deficient Vehicles, Drivers License violation, Seat Belt Violation among others. He also added that the Corps would not spare any reprobate and recalcitrant offender. The Command enjoined all motorists to exhibit caution while using the roads and ensure that their vehicles are in good working conditions.

The Zonal Commanding Officer advised motorists to always remain alert and observe all traffic rules and regulations while using the roads. They should be conscious of the challenges which the road environment and COVID-19 pose to the nation’s health, safety, security and wellbeing by driving to stay alive. He further admonished all transport operators and road users to always comply with COVID 19 Protocols.

The command “wishes all road users Happy New Year and safe journey as we go about our daily activities in the year 2021.”