A Mobile Magistrates’ Court on Ahor/Uteh/Lagos Bypass in Ovia North-East of Edo, on Friday, convicted 30 drivers for violation of traffic rules.

The Chief Magistrate, Mutairu Oare, who handed down the sentence after taking their pleas, however, provided the convicts with an option of fine ranging from N2,000 to N20,000.

Oare, however, discharged three other drivers.

The prosecutor, Mr Bala Sariki, had told the court that the 33 drivers were apprehended at Ahor/Uteh/Lagos Bypass.

Sariki said they were charged with offences ranging from violation of traffic signs, lack of drivers’ licence, violation of COVID-19 protocols, speeding, among others. (NAN)

