Mobile court convicts 30 drivers for traffic offences in Edo

April 30, 2021



A Magistrates’ Court on Ahor/Uteh/Lagos Bypass in Ovia -East of , on , convicted 30 drivers violation of traffic rules.

The Chief , Mutairu Oare, who handed down the sentence after taking their pleas, however, provided the convicts with an option of fine ranging from N2,000 to N20,000.

Oare, however, three other drivers.

The prosecutor, Mr Bala  Sariki, had told the court that the 33 drivers were at Ahor/Uteh/Lagos Bypass.

Sariki said they were charged with offences ranging from violation of traffic signs, lack of  drivers’ licence, violation of -19 , speeding, among others. ()

