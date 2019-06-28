Mob beats two robbery suspects to death in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

Angry mob in the early hours of Friday in Abraka community, Delta state allegedly beat two robbery suspects to death.

Police Commissioner, Adeleke Adeyinka confirmed to Journalists that luck ran out of the suspects when they robbed a couple in the community market.

He said that the angry mob on a rescue mission descended on the suspects who had attempted to shoot them but were disarmed and beaten severely before they gave up the ghost.

The police boss identified the suspects as Uchenna Ezekonyi and Mbachu Sunday, saying that they trailed a couple from morning mass to their house where they robbed them of N250,000, unfortunately the angry mob got wind of the robbery and moved into the scene.

“The angry mob got wind of the robbery and moved into the scene where they met the suspects and give them sever beaten before they handed them over to the police who were about taking them when they gave up the ghost”, Adeyinka said.

It was gathered that the victims screamed at gunpoint, a situation that attracted the mob to the scene and in attempt to escape, they met their waterloo.

Adeyinka however disclosed that the police recovered the said N250,000, adding that the suspects hailed from Imo state and haved been robbing people in the area before death caught up with them.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

