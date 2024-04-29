MNTF operations: 6 Boko Haram terrorists surrender

Six more Boko Haram fighters have surrendered to troops of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in Monguno, Borno, in the last one week.

Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, the Chief Military Public Information Officer of the force, said in a statement on Monday in Maiduguri, that the insurgents surrendered to troops of 403 Amphibious Brigade, Sector 3 in Monguno between April 17 and 27.

Abdullahi said that on April 17, a 19-year-old Boko Haram terrorist who hailed from Masarram on the Lake Chad Island and residing at Duguri, surrendered to the troops and highlighted the growing discontentment within the group for his action.

He added that initial investigations revealed that the suspect had a 3-year affiliation with Boko Haram’s Buduma faction.

The information officer also said that on April 25, two suspected terrorists turned themselves in at Blangua in Cameroon to troops of Sector 1, located at Darak in Southern Lake Chad.

”Investigations reveal their origins from Chad, residing in the localities of Kami-Wari and Kourea, respectively,” he added.

Abdullahi further said that on April 26, another suspect, his wife and two children bearing 36 hand grenades, surrendered to Sector 3 of 403 Amphibious Brigade in Kwatam Turare axis, Baga, Borno.

He said that the suspect, a foot soldier since 2017 in Sharama, cited internal crisis and the influence of MNJTF’s Operation Nashrul Salam as reasons for their defection.

”Similarly, on April 27, a 25-year-old suspected terrorist, surrendered to the troops of 19 Brigade, Sector 3, in Kekeno, within Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno.

”During the initial investigation, the suspect revealed that he had been abducted by Boko Haram militants along the Monguno-Maiduguri road in 2020.

”He said that during his captivity, he was forced to work as a storekeeper in one of the terrorist group’s camps located on the islands of Lake Chad.”

Abdullahi said that the MNJTF welcomes more insurgents to surrender and embrace peace.

”The MNJTF calls on other Boko Haram terrorists hiding in the Lake Chad islands and adjoining communities to cease hostilities and embrace peace.

”We reiterate our commitment to restoring lasting peace and stability to the Lake Chad Basin, encouraging terrorists to follow the path of those who have already surrendered,” he added. (NAN)

By Hamza Suleiman