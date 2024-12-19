MNJTF troops repel terrorist attack, neutrialise 10 in Darak, Cameroon

Troops of Sector 1 of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have repelled a coordinated attack by members of the Islamic State West Africa Province

By Hamza Suleiman

Troops of Sector 1 of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have repelled a coordinated attack by members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on a military base in Darak, Cameroon, neutralizing 10 terrorists.

Lt.-Col. Olaniyi Osoba, Chief Military Information Officer, MNJTF Headquarters, N’Djamena, Chad, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Osoba stated that the attack occurred at dawn on Dec. 18, with the terrorists launching an assault on the Darak military base from multiple directions.

“In a fierce gun battle, troops swiftly engaged the terrorists, eliminating six and forcing the others to flee with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“Unfortunately, five soldiers sustained injuries during the encounter and are currently responding to medical treatment,” he said.

According to Osoba, a follow up operation was carried out to ambush the fleeing terrorists along their regrouping route in Mazogo, a village located between Zamba and Djibirilli in the area.

“The troops eliminated four terrorists as they approached the ambush zone and recovered assorted food items belonging to the terrorists.

“The total number of terrorists neutralized in the operation now stands at 10,” he said.

Osoba reiterated the MNJTF’s commitment to defeating terrorist elements in the Lake Chad Basin and safeguarding regional security. (NAN)