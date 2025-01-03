MNJTF troops intercept terrorists’ courier, foil IED attack

The Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have foiled a potential Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack.

By: Hamza Suleiman

The troops operated under Sector 3 in Monguno community in Borno, and in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

MNJTF’s Chief Military Information Officer, Lt.-Col. Olaniyi Osoba, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday in Maiduguri.

He said the operation, which took place on Thursday at the entrance to Gubio Local Government Area, led to the interception of a suspected terrorist courier.

Osoba said that the suspect, identified as Murktar Alhaji-Chari, 28, was arrested while conveying materials believed to be for the manufacture of IEDs.

According to him, the materials included four empty 12kg cylinders, one empty 6kg cylinder, two carburettor gas canisters, two pressure regulators, and a hose.

He said that the suspect confessed to transporting the materials to Damasak town in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno for a planned attack targeting MNJTF troops.

“Intelligence reports suggest that the materials were intended for a terrorist group planning a retaliatory attack after suffering recent losses.

“These include the elimination of several members and the seizure of a significant weapons cache,” he said.

Osoba explained that the timely interception disrupted the planned attack and weakened the operational capacity of the terrorist group.

According to him, the suspect is currently in custody and is assisting with investigations.

He said that the Force Commander of MNJTF, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, commended the troops and the CJTF for their vigilance and professionalism.

Osoba reiterated the commitment of the MNJTF to combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of the region. (NAN)